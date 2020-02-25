Zacks: Analysts Anticipate F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $298.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) will post $298.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $296.30 million and the highest is $303.14 million. F.N.B. reported sales of $295.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $300.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.55 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 8.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet raised F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

