Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.51. First Busey also posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $103.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.91 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. B. Riley cut shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. First Busey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in First Busey by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Busey by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 19,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 275,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares in the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BUSE stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. First Busey has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.93%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

