Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Masco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Masco reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 3,655.00% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

MAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Masco in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Masco in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

MAS traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $44.30. 5,300,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,721,925. Masco has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $50.06. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $922,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,740.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 82,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $3,965,952.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,818,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,576 shares of company stock valued at $10,988,790. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAS. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 59,900.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

