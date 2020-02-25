Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Wipro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Wipro also reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Wipro will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wipro.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion.

WIT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Wipro in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.31.

Wipro stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.66. 1,018,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,976. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average is $3.77. Wipro has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Wipro by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,522,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,808 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the third quarter worth approximately $7,811,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,400,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,255 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,994,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,982,000. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

