Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $80.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) will announce $80.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yext’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.70 million. Yext posted sales of $63.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year sales of $297.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $297.46 million to $298.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $380.34 million, with estimates ranging from $375.31 million to $387.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. Yext had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

YEXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Yext from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Yext from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Yext from $24.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Yext from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.56.

Shares of YEXT opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13. Yext has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $23.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other Yext news, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 3,817,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,925,072.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $70,750.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 238,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,100. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invus Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yext during the fourth quarter worth about $59,797,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Yext by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,848,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,080 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,092,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,716 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,586,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,657,000 after acquiring an additional 933,589 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter worth about $11,031,000. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

