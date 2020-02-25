Zacks: Analysts Expect Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) to Post -$0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Athenex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Athenex posted earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athenex will report full-year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.89). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Athenex.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Athenex in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

NASDAQ ATNX traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.36. 907,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,220. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average is $14.01. Athenex has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 606,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $8,815,631.08. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,517 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athenex by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,532,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,100,000 after acquiring an additional 797,222 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athenex by 690.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 564,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 492,774 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 75.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,055,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,838,000 after buying an additional 453,654 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 834,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,743,000 after buying an additional 228,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

