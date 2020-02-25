Zacks: Analysts Expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.66 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will post $44.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.76 billion to $45.60 billion. AT&T reported sales of $44.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year sales of $182.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $179.83 billion to $184.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $182.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $177.32 billion to $187.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.03.

NYSE:T opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average is $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. AT&T has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $274.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in AT&T by 1,394.4% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 236,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after buying an additional 221,064 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in AT&T by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 33,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its holdings in AT&T by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 16,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 66,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 9,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

