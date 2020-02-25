Zacks: Analysts Expect Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Banco Bradesco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.21. Banco Bradesco reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Banco Bradesco.

BBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Bradesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBD. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth about $1,968,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth about $303,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 106.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 26.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,021,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 22.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,585,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,766,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136,438 shares in the last quarter. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBD stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.22. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0037 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

