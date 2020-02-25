Zacks: Analysts Expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. B&G Foods posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for B&G Foods.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BGS. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of B&G Foods to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Buckingham Research set a $17.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $878.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.51. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $26.13.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

