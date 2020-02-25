Zacks: Analysts Expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCRX. ValuEngine raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.19.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $9.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,382,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,921,000 after buying an additional 5,122,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,492,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,951,000 after purchasing an additional 631,167 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,488,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after acquiring an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 316.3% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 2,151,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

