Zacks: Analysts Expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $326.93 Million

Analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will report $326.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $329.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $325.00 million. Commerce Bancshares posted sales of $324.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $346.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

CBSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $58.00.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $67.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.08. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $54.65 and a 52-week high of $71.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

In other news, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $76,956.00. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 4,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $301,346.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,960.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,048,365 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 217.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

