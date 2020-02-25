Zacks: Analysts Expect IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) to Announce $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. IAC/InterActiveCorp reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $5.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $14.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IAC/InterActiveCorp.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.62%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.65.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $221.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $201.50 and a 52 week high of $278.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $225,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,936,110 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,160,000 after purchasing an additional 615,478 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,786,000 after acquiring an additional 609,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,743,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,260,000 after acquiring an additional 481,870 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,557,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,879,000 after acquiring an additional 706,592 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,407,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,684,000 after acquiring an additional 485,318 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

