Zacks: Analysts Expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Repligen posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $69.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGEN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. First Analysis upgraded shares of Repligen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the first quarter valued at about $2,925,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 12.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,830,000 after acquiring an additional 699,886 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Repligen by 25.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Repligen by 4.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Repligen during the third quarter worth about $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $4.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.30. 10,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,312. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.25. Repligen has a 1-year low of $52.87 and a 1-year high of $109.94. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 16.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

