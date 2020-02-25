Zacks: Analysts Expect Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sony’s earnings. Sony posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sony will report full year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $5.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sony.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNE shares. UBS Group upgraded Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.35.

Shares of Sony stock opened at $63.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.19. Sony has a 12-month low of $41.91 and a 12-month high of $73.86. The company has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sony by 361.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,035,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,926 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Sony by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,500,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,054,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Sony by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,222,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,301,000 after purchasing an additional 67,168 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Sony by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 793,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,988,000 after purchasing an additional 500,245 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sony by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 746,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,155,000 after purchasing an additional 131,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

