Zacks: Analysts Set $18.75 Target Price for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ETON)

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ETON) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $18.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.29) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Eton Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 92 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETON. ValuEngine raised shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

NASDAQ:ETON traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $5.74. The company had a trading volume of 91,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 181.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 16,813 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $228,000. 14.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

