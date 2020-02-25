Zacks: Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) Given $4.88 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $4.88 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.34) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Aytu Bioscience an industry rank of 92 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Aytu Bioscience alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Aytu Bioscience in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Aytu Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

AYTU traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 17,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,991. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 4.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. Aytu Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

In other news, CEO Joshua R. Disbrow purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $45,650.00. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 78,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $70,909.20. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYTU. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aytu Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aytu Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Aytu Bioscience by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 272,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 22,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Aytu Bioscience Company Profile

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aytu Bioscience (AYTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aytu Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.