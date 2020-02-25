Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) to Announce $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) will report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for 51job’s earnings. 51job posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that 51job will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 51job.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on 51job in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of 51job in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of 51job from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

51job stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.86. 290,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,001. 51job has a fifty-two week low of $59.36 and a fifty-two week high of $97.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in 51job by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 51job during the 4th quarter valued at about $677,000. AXA acquired a new position in 51job during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in 51job during the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in 51job by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 48.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

