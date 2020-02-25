Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $165.48 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will report sales of $165.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $162.10 million and the highest is $171.28 million. CubeSmart reported sales of $152.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year sales of $682.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $664.90 million to $710.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $715.98 million, with estimates ranging from $682.20 million to $739.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CubeSmart.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cfra cut CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUBE opened at $32.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $36.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.11%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

