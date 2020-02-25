Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.28 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) to report $10.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Progressive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.88 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.64 billion. Progressive posted sales of $8.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Progressive will report full year sales of $41.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.21 billion to $43.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $46.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.11 billion to $47.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James cut Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.36.

NYSE:PGR opened at $80.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.11. Progressive has a 12 month low of $67.94 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The firm has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

In other Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $271,068.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,916.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,203 shares of company stock worth $1,865,255 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,885,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,028,000 after purchasing an additional 75,403 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 19,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,444,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $754,913,000 after purchasing an additional 114,039 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $1,559,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

