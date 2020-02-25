Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) to Post $0.89 EPS

Analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $1.21. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $880,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 193,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,728,000 after buying an additional 25,362 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,604,000 after buying an additional 67,012 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 255.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.85. 45,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,174. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.84. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

