Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) to Post $0.54 EPS

Equities analysts expect Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) to announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Cadence Design Systems also posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cadence Design Systems.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 62.01%. The firm had revenue of $599.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 55,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $4,181,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 308,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,137,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,771 shares in the company, valued at $461,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,199 shares of company stock valued at $26,821,446. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $12,738,711,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,809,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,615,142,000 after buying an additional 2,264,949 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,812,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,413,000 after buying an additional 1,399,581 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,353,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,689,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,608 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 363.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,007,000 after buying an additional 700,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS traded down $2.94 on Tuesday, reaching $68.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,647,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $56.70 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.12.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

