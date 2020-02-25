Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.08. Kinross Gold reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinross Gold will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kinross Gold.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

KGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.12.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,559,496 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422,966 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 154,318,524 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $731,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962,520 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in Kinross Gold by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 9,848,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,708,000 after buying an additional 2,809,541 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Kinross Gold by 229.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,460,368 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,941,000 after buying an additional 2,410,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,774,000. 54.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KGC traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 27,318,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,665,547. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

