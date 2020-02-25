Zacks: Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $4.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Precipio an industry rank of 103 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Precipio in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPO. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Precipio in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Precipio in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Precipio in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 224,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24. Precipio has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.43.

Precipio Company Profile

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. It also develops a platform to eradicate the problem of misdiagnosis within academic institutions. In addition, the company delivers diagnostic information to physicians and their patients. It has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment, as well as PerkinElmer.

