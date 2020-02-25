Zacks: Senesco Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ELOX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Senesco Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ELOX) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Senesco Technologies’ rating score has declined by 7.1% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $13.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.33) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Senesco Technologies an industry rank of 92 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of ELOX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.59. 116,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,965. Senesco Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

