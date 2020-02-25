Zacks: Sirius International Insurance Group (NYSE:SG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sirius International Insurance Group (NYSE:SG) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Sirius International Insurance Group an industry rank of 111 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Sirius International Insurance Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Sirius International Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Sirius International Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius International Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $633,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius International Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $992,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius International Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $1,588,000.

SG traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.75. 19,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,390. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.54. Sirius International Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49.

Sirius International Insurance Group Company Profile

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-line reinsurance and insurance products in Bermuda and internationally. The company underwrites insurance and reinsurance products for property, accident and health, aviation and space, trade credit, marine and energy, agriculture, casualty, surety, property, environmental, medical travel, contingency, terrorism, cargo lines, and other exposures, as well as offers administration services.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sirius International Insurance Group (SG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius International Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius International Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.