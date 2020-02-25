Zap Price Tops $0.0081 on Exchanges (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. During the last week, Zap has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zap token can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. Zap has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $109,845.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00480684 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $579.64 or 0.06312392 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00059144 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00025661 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Zap Profile

ZAP is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

