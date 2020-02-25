Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,406,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,656 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of Zayo Group worth $48,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zayo Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zayo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Zayo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zayo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Zayo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. 94.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zayo Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 9,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $312,563.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,130.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Jr. Waters sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $343,896.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at $4,717,156.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,463. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZAYO opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.28. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $653.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.13 million. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZAYO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Zayo Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.62.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Receive News & Ratings for Zayo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zayo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.