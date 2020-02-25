Zebi Price Hits $0.0013 (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 48.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Zebi token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN, Koinex and IDEX. In the last week, Zebi has traded down 58.8% against the U.S. dollar. Zebi has a total market cap of $173,604.00 and $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.84 or 0.02557411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00212011 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00036940 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00129544 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zebi Profile

Zebi launched on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, OKEx, LATOKEN, IDEX, Koinex, DDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

