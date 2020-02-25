Zeitcoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (ZEIT)

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 25th. In the last week, Zeitcoin has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One Zeitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Novaexchange, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. Zeitcoin has a market capitalization of $222,100.00 and $12.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zeitcoin Coin Profile

Zeitcoin (CRYPTO:ZEIT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,248,110 coins. Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zeitcoin is www.zeit-coin.net. The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zeitcoin’s official message board is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336.

Buying and Selling Zeitcoin

Zeitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Novaexchange, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, YoBit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

