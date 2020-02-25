Zel (ZEL) Price Down 16.5% Over Last 7 Days

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Zel has a market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $10.85 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zel has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00593292 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00093706 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00109205 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006934 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002682 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002031 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001468 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 93,921,950 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. Zel’s official website is zel.cash.

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

