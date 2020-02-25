ZelCash Trading Down 12% Over Last Week (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last seven days, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One ZelCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, STEX and Trade Satoshi. ZelCash has a total market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004818 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About ZelCash

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

