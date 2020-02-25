Zero (ZER) Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Zero has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $2,575.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zero has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002728 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.49 or 0.00592903 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00093457 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00109326 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001468 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000656 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,231,359 coins and its circulating supply is 8,185,078 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency.

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

