Zetacoin (ZET) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $158,374.00 and $2,421.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinEgg, Cryptopia and Novaexchange. In the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,315.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $352.16 or 0.03783112 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.22 or 0.00745660 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00017133 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000393 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000230 BTC.

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 171,175,478 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Novaexchange, Cryptopia and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

