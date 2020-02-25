Zeusshield Tops One Day Trading Volume of $54,350.00 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Zeusshield token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Gate.io and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $387,917.00 and approximately $54,350.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010920 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.03 or 0.02583144 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00211579 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00037105 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00129387 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield launched on September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io.

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

