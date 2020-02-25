Zilla Reaches Market Capitalization of $381,543.00 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $381,543.00 and $15,137.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar. One Zilla token can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zilla alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $234.78 or 0.02559138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00212713 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00036915 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00128797 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilla’s official website is zla.io.

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.