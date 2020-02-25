ZMINE (ZMN) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $463.00

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One ZMINE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and BX Thailand. In the last seven days, ZMINE has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. ZMINE has a total market capitalization of $197,047.00 and approximately $463.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00039565 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00452142 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001428 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010628 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012449 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZMINE Token Profile

ZMINE is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,363,840 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,968,973 tokens. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial. The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com.

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

