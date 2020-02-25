Zoetis (ZTS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/19/2020 – Zoetis had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $126.00 to $146.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Zoetis had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Zoetis had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $148.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Zoetis was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $147.00.

2/12/2020 – Zoetis had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Zoetis is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,236,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,341. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $146.26. The company has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 28,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $3,424,989.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,426,844.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,909,267.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,879 shares of company stock worth $16,407,322. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Zoetis by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 139,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,433,000 after purchasing an additional 14,485 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 3.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $790,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 3.4% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Zoetis by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 26,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

