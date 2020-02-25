Zogenix (ZGNX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Zogenix to post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Zogenix stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $29.08. 200,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,017. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Zogenix has a 52 week low of $28.60 and a 52 week high of $57.22. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.01.

In related news, CFO Michael P. Smith sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $1,165,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,107.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total value of $1,775,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,725 shares of company stock worth $3,191,210 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Zogenix in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zogenix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.55.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

