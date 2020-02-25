Zoomba (ZBA) One Day Volume Tops $8.00

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded up 139% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 25th. Zoomba has a total market cap of $1,706.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zoomba coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Crex24 and Graviex. In the last week, Zoomba has traded 130.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zoomba alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00333091 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00019482 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00030289 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000142 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000480 BTC.

About Zoomba

Zoomba is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 24,703,253 coins and its circulating supply is 24,697,826 coins. The official website for Zoomba is zoombacoin.com. Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin.

Buying and Selling Zoomba

Zoomba can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoomba should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zoomba using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zoomba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zoomba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.