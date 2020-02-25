ZrCoin Price Reaches $1.62 on Top Exchanges (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One ZrCoin token can now be bought for $1.62 or 0.00016917 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and HitBTC. ZrCoin has a market cap of $7.43 million and approximately $154,550.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.58 or 0.02819253 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00221863 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00039475 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00138104 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZrCoin Token Profile

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,578,601 tokens. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

