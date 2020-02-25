ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Market Cap Achieves $170,226.00

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $170,226.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Paritex and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN's total supply is 95,917,751,423 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,917,751,423 tokens. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. ZUM TOKEN's official website is zum-token.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Paritex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

