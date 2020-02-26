-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Newpark Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.01). Newpark Resources reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Newpark Resources will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Newpark Resources.

Several research firms recently commented on NR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on shares of Newpark Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

NYSE:NR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.52. 1,478,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 1.55. Newpark Resources has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 32,868 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 560.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 447,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 379,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 91,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

