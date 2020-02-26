-$0.03 EPS Expected for Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marchex’s earnings. Marchex posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marchex.

MCHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook acquired 55,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.57 per share, for a total transaction of $199,852.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 31,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $109,015.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,243,700 shares of company stock worth $4,085,519. Corporate insiders own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Marchex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Marchex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Marchex by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 18,378 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Marchex by 15.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Marchex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHX opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $127.56 million, a P/E ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51. Marchex has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $5.57.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

