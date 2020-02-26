$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.05. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Luna Innovations.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LUNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the third quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Luna Innovations by 191.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Luna Innovations by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Luna Innovations stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,498. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average of $6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $209.57 million, a PE ratio of 69.19 and a beta of 0.85. Luna Innovations has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $9.32.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

