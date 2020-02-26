-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cree’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Cree posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cree will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cree.

Get Cree alerts:

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Cree had a negative net margin of 44.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Cree’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CREE. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Cree in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cree to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Charter Equity assumed coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.84. 984,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,168. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.93. Cree has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CREE. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Cree by 1.6% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 30,503 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,647 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,224 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,500 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cree (CREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.