-$0.35 EPS Expected for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will announce earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tilray’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.46). Tilray posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tilray.

Get Tilray alerts:

TLRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Tilray in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Tilray from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Tilray in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tilray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,475,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 3.87. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.81.

In related news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,444.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Auerbach sold 31,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $607,218.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,875 shares in the company, valued at $607,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,875 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,219 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the third quarter valued at about $3,556,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 53,008 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tilray during the second quarter worth about $3,484,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Tilray by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 66,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 18,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilray (TLRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.