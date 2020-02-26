-$0.40 EPS Expected for Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) to report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Inspired Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inspired Entertainment.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 11.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 13,209 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 11.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 24,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

INSE opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. Inspired Entertainment has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $9.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

