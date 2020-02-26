$0.42 EPS Expected for TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty analysts have provided estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. TechnipFMC reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 566.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TechnipFMC.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.60 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded TechnipFMC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.12.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $28.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

In related news, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $302,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 32,271,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $691,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189,029 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,367,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $372,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,583 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,223,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,844 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,087,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,944,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,532 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

