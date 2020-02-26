$0.44 EPS Expected for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) to announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Sabra Health Care REIT reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.25). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $155.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 62.41, a PEG ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

