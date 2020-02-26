$0.56 EPS Expected for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) This Quarter

Analysts expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to report $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. United Community Banks also reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. United Community Banks had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UCBI. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Hovde Group cut shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In related news, Director Kenneth L. Daniels acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.31 per share, for a total transaction of $28,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 16.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 15,947 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UCBI traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $26.88. 25,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average is $29.11. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $31.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.25%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

